Published 16:44 IST, January 3rd 2025

Delhi Police Deports Two Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Delhi Police identified and deported two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Safdarjung, southwest Delhi, after legal procedures, handing them over to the FRRO.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Police deports two Bangladeshi immigrants staying illegally in Delhi | Image: R Bharat

New Delhi: Delhi Police identified and deported two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who had been residing in Safdarjung area of southwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The duo, identified as Liyacat (54) and his wife Nasreen (39), had been living in Delhi since 2012, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the team detained the couple on Thursday from Shamshan Ghat Road near Green Park. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they had been living at various locations in Delhi-NCR, most recently in Old Seelampur," said a senior police officer.

He further stated that their documents were scrutinised and found to be invalid.

Following thorough legal procedures, the couple was handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation to Bangladesh.

Acting on the Delhi LG Secretariat's orders, police launched a drive on December 11 to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 16:44 IST, January 3rd 2025

