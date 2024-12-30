Search icon
  • Delhi Police Detain 12 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In South East Delhi

Published 23:40 IST, December 30th 2024

Delhi Police Detain 12 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In South East Delhi

Delhi Police Detain 12 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In South East Delhi

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Detain 12 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants in South East Delhi | Image: X

New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained 12 illegal Bangladeshi migrants from various areas of South East Delhi, including Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Sarita Vihar, as the operation intensified in the national capital against illegal immigrants. According to DCP Ravi Kumar Singh, many of those detained lacked identity documents, and some had been living in India for an extended period.

The police investigation has so far covered around 1,200 people connected to these illegal immigration activities. Authorities are continuing their efforts to identify and detain individuals involved in similar activities, with further investigation and verification planned.

The detained migrants have been sent to a detention camp as part of the ongoing process to address the issue of illegal immigration in the area. This operation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration in Delhi, with 175 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants identified in outer Delhi and 916 individuals verified in South East Delhi by December 13.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:40 IST, December 30th 2024

