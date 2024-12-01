Delhi Police Register Case Against Man Who Threw Liquid at Kejriwal, Interrogate Him

New Delhi: The Delhi Police along with other security agencies, on Sunday, registered a case against Ashok Kumar Jha for allegedly throwing liquid at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padayatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday.

Besides, the cops are also interrogating him over the same.

Police said a case has been registered against Jha, and in his instance, a 500ml bottle filled with one-third of water has also been seized.

"Different teams, along with other security agencies, are conducting the probe and a joint interrogation of accused Ashok Kumar Jha is going on," said the police official.

"Proceedings under sections 126 (obstructing someone's movement) and 169 (design to commit cognisable offences) of the BNSS have been initiated against Jha to prevent him from repeating such offence in future. Further inquiry is under progress," the official said.

Jha splashed some liquid on Kejriwal during his 'padayatra' on Saturday, with the AAP claiming that it was spirit and the 'attacker' wanted to set the party supremo afire.

While police said water was thrown at Kejriwal during the public event that was organised without their permission, the BJP strongly refuted Chief Minister Atishi's accusation that the accused was a worker of the saffron party.

The AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for the incident and said this is the third "attack" on Kejriwal in the last 35 days.