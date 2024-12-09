Delhi Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore, Arrest Two Including Woman

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two people, including a woman drug peddler and seized 402 grams of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 2.5 crore, officials said on Monday.

The operation was conducted on December 7 and 8 based on a tip off, they said. The police launched targeted raids and apprehended a 41-year-old woman from Narela with 102 grams of heroin in her possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

She was previously arrested in 2023 along with her husband for a similar offense and is currently out on bail, he said. Another accused, Jilani (30), hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was held in Bawana with 300 grams of heroin, the officer said.

Jilani has a criminal record, including cases under the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act and Cow Slaughter Prevention Act, Valsan said.

"Further investigation in the matter is underway. With the duo's arrest, we are trying to nab other drug peddlers in the national capital," the DCP said.