Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning at 7.1 Deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After three days of 'moderate' air quality, Delhi's air quality once again worsened to enter the 'poor' category.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 222 around 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity levels in the city were 89 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the IMD.