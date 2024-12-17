Delhi Shocker: Man Finds Wife With Her Lover, Beats Him to Death

New Delhi: A man killed his wife's lover after he found the two together in his house, Delhi Police said on Monday. The accused is identified as Ajmat. He has been apprehended by the police.

The information was received at Shastri Park police station after which the police team reached the spot.

The victim was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and after a check-up was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He was not in a position to provide any statement at that time.

Later, the Shastri Park police station was informed that Ritik Verma had succumbed to his injuries.

The accused's wife was allegedly having an affair with deceased Ritik Verma for the last couple of months.

When Ajmat reached home, he found his wife with the deceased. Following this, he lost his temper and beat his wife and deceased unsparingly, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ritik Verma (21). He had a blunt wound on the forehead.

Subsequently, sections of 103 (1) Bharat Nyay Sanhita were added to the case registered at Shastri Park police station and the probe has been initiated, the police said.

"Today information was received at PS Shastri Park when the team reached the spot, they found the injured was taken to hospital by the relatives, the team reached JPC Hospital where the patient Ritik Verma (aged 21 years) was under treatment and after check-up, he was referred to Higher Centre i.e. GTB Hospital. The patient was not in a position to provide any statement," the police said.

"The patient was not in a position to provide any statement. At around 9:00 pm, information from GTB Hospital was received at PS Shastri Park that the patient Ritik Verma had succumbed to his injuries," it added.

The motive behind the murder was 'revenge', according to the police. Further investigation is underway in the case.