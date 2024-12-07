Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Mother, Tries to Hide Crime Like Deoli Triple Murder Accused

New Delhi: In an extremely shocking incident, a man in Delhi killed his mother in the national capital and then tried to pass it off; the way he attempted to hide his crime is very similar to the accused's plan in the Deoli Triple Murder case. The man murdered his mother over marriage objection.

Delhi Murder: Man Kills Mother Over Marriage Objection

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to allow him to marry the girl of his choice on Saturday. The deceased's husband had passed away in 2019, and she had two unmarried sons. The deceased, Sulochna, was around 45 years old and had two sons: Kapil, who is approximately 26 or 27 years old and works as an accountant, and Sawan, who is around 22 years old and runs a champion vehicle for transporting goods.

Accused Attempted to Hide Crime Like Delhi Triple Murder Accused

According to police, the information of incident through PCR was received at around 8:30 PM on Friday, in PS Khyala. The caller named Sawan, said that his mother has been killed by someone and her earrings have been taken away. The local police immediately reached the hospital and the place of incident.During the investigation at the crime scene, there were no signs of robbery or ransacking of the place and the valuables were found intact in the house, according to police.

An FIR for murder was registered at PS Khyala, and an investigation was initiated. To gather further information about the events, the family members of the deceased were interviewed. While the teams were gathering technical information and interviewing neighbors, the behavior of the younger son, Sawan, who is 22 years old, raised suspicions.

Following a detailed investigation and collection of technical data, Sawan was confronted with specific and targeted questions. After the prolonged questioning & factual evidence, ultimately he confessed to his crime, according to police. Sawan during the interrogation mentioned that marriage of his elder brother was fixed recently. On this, he also approached his mother that he also wants to get married to a girl whom he knows for some time.

According to him, he was scolded by his mother, who threatened that if he mentioned the issue again, he would receive nothing from their property. This upset Sawan, who claims to have given all his earnings to his mother. Hurt by her words, he planned to kill her. He created alibis to mislead the police, but the investigation team connected the dots diligently, leading to the detection of the crime within a few hours, according to police.

Delhi Triple Murder: How 20-Year-Old Boy Killed His Parents and Sister

51-year-old Rajesh Kumar, his 46-year-old wife Komal and their 23-year-old daughter Kavita were found dead in their residence on the December 4. The couple's 20-year-old son Arjun called the police and told them that he had found his parents and sister murdered after he returned from his walk. One of the family's neighbours told ANI, “The son told us that he went out for a morning walk and when he returned he saw, his parents and sister had been stabbed to death and there was blood all around. He told us it was their marriage anniversary and went out after wishing them.”

The son was questioned and according to SK Jain, the Joint Police Commissioner, Southern Range, “During questioning, we found contradictions in Arjun's statements. Eventually, he confessed that he killed them.” The 20-year-old aspiring boxer had killed his parents and sisters by stabbing them with an army knife that belonged to his father.

During interrogation, Tanwar told the police that he first killed his sister by slitting her throat while she was asleep. Then he went upstairs where he stabbed his father in his neck and slit his mother's throat, who was in the washroom, police said. Tanwar then changed his blood-stained clothes, put them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van where he dumped them along with the knife, they added.