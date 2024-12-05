Delhi Shocker: Man Who Alerted Police About Parents, Sister's Murder Turned Out to be Killer

New Delhi: In a shocking development, the man who reported finding his parents and sister stabbed to death in Neb Sarai has now been charged with their murder. Initially, the son claimed that he had gone for a morning walk and, upon returning, discovered his family dead.

As per reports, the son not only alerted the police but also called his uncle to inform him about their deaths. Police revealed that the accused, identified as 20-year-old Arjun, had strained relations with his parents. Officials stated that he stabbed his family to death in their sleep because he was upset that his parents favored his sister and were planning to transfer the property to her.

Additionally, police shared that Arjun had been planning the murders for a while and chose his parents’ anniversary date to carry out the crime.

The bodies of the three victims—Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita—were recovered with stab wounds from their house in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The accused has been arrested. “We took him (Arjun) into custody and interrogated him, during which he revealed that he committed the crime as he did not have good relations with his parents. He was also upset as his parents liked his sister more than him,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) SK Jain said.

The couple, who were about to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, were stabbed in the throat, as per eyewitnesses and neighbors.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Jain said the case was cracked after checking CCTV footage, which revealed that no one from outside the family had entered the house. He added that there were no signs of forced entry, and nothing was stolen.

Jain further stated that Arjun’s version seemed suspicious as there were many contradictions in his statements. After sustained interrogation, Arjun confessed to the murders after "sustained examination".

Reason Revealed:

The accused, Arjun, who completed his schooling at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, and was a BA student at Delhi University, stated that his father, a former serviceman, regularly scolded him about academics and chores. Recently, his father "humiliated" him in front of their neighbors, which led to his anger. Arjun further shared that he felt isolated and unsupported by his family.

"He premeditated the plan to eliminate his family members. He chose December 4, as it was the marriage anniversary of his parents. To create a web of deception, he went out at 5:30 am to establish an alibi," a statement from the Delhi Police said.