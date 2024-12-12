Published 07:05 IST, December 12th 2024
Massive Fire at Tamil Nadu Hospital, At least Six Dead and Several Injured
Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
- India News
- 26 min read
A fire at a private hospital in the district on Thursday claimed the lives of six people, including a minor boy. The victims were found unconscious in a lift and later declared dead at a hospital.
The victims suffocated to death in the lift after Fire and Rescue Services evacuated around 30 in-patients. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit, according to initial police reports.
Stay tuned to republic for more daily news updates.
- Listen to this article
00:18 IST, December 13th 2024
6 Dead, 20 Injured in Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire
A fire at a prominent orthopedic hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of at least six patients and injured 20 others. The victims include one child and two women, local officials reported.
The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, started in the reception area on the ground floor and quickly spread to the upper floors, consuming the building.
23:08 IST, December 12th 2024
Advocate Hari Shankar Jain Supports SC's Review of Places of Worship Act, Vows to Reclaim Hindu Temples
On SC decision on the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act 1991, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain says, "... It is not a relief for anyone. If anything, it is a relief for Hindus that the court has decided to check the validity of the Places of Worship Act... I have already filed the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar cases in the court. I have pledged to reclaim all the Hindu temples which have been broken to build mosques... No court of law can give a verdict which is not in the interest of its majority population... The fight is not against mosques, it is against the structures which were built on temples, and they cannot be called mosques..."
23:01 IST, December 12th 2024
India remains concerned at evolving situation in West Asia: Centre tells Parliament
India remains "concerned" at the evolving situation in West Asia and attacks against commercial vessels in and around the Red Sea threaten freedom of navigation and "impact our trade", the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query also said the government has "raised the issue" with the countries in the region and the Indian Missions are "closely monitoring" the situation to mitigate its impact.
He was asked about the details of special measures that are being taken by the government to safeguard India's energy security in view of the possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea due to the Israel-Iran conflict and the diplomatic efforts being made by the government to mitigate the impact of this conflict on India's trade routes, especially the Suez Canal and the Red Sea.
"India remains concerned at the evolving situation in West Asia. Attacks against commercial vessels in and around the Red Sea threaten freedom of navigation and impact our trade. Government has raised the issue with countries in the region and our Missions are closely monitoring the situation to mitigate its impact," Singh said.
The government is pursuing a "multi-pronged strategy" that includes diversifying supply sources, enhancing domestic production of oil and gas, expanding the adoption of alternate energy sources and advancing the energy transition, he added.
22:36 IST, December 12th 2024
Kashmere Gate Traders Suspend Auto-Part Trade with Bangladesh Over Hindu Persecution
Chairman, Chamber of Trade and Industry, Brijesh Goel says, "The way Hindus are facing persecution in Bangladesh, the traders of the country, particularly, are very unhappy about it... Every month, India exports auto-parts worth Rs 1000 crores to Bangladesh. Bangladesh imports nearly 90% of its auto-parts from India... The traders of Kashmere Gate automobile market, Asia's largest automobile market, have announced that they will have no trade with Bangladesh for the next one month. After January 14, we will assess the situaton, after which we will decide whether we will trade autoparts or not. It is very important to weaken Bangladesh's economy to teach them a lesson."
22:19 IST, December 12th 2024
BJP’s CT Ravi Criticizes CM Siddaramaiah’s Wayanad Relief for Farmers as Politics
On CM SIddaramaiah announcing relief for the farmers of Wayanad, BJP leader CT Ravi says, "... To please Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, CM Siddaramaiah has announced this. This is not humanity. A farmer in Karnataka committed suicide because he was not given compensation. If they don't think about the farmers in their own state, why do they think about the farmers there? This is just politics..."
21:56 IST, December 12th 2024
Chhattisgarh CM Sai Backs 'One Nation-One Election', Criticizes Opposition Protest
On 'One Nation-One Election', Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai says, "This is a very good decision. This will save time as well as money... this will be beneficial for the country."
On the opposition's protest against 'One Nation-One Election', he says, "There is nothing to protest against in this. Those who are protesting probably do not want development..."
21:41 IST, December 12th 2024
NC Leader Yunis Mubarak Gul Supports 'One Nation, One Election'
On 'One Nation, One Election', National Conference leader Yunis Mubarak Gul says, "...We don't have to do any politics in this matter. They are the Members of Parliament. We will not oppose any decision of the government, which is good for the people..."
21:31 IST, December 12th 2024
Owaisi Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Calls It Against Federalism
On the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill passed by the Union Cabinet, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "We had represented our party before the former President Ram Nath Kovind-led committee that we are against One Nation One Election because this is against India's federalism. States are indepemdent units. How will you save money? Fund is allocated for every election. PM says that model code of conduct impacts development work; it is a lie...One Nation One Election is against the basic structure of our Constitution, against federalism. This will weaken regional parties because issues for Vidhan Sabha would be different. It will be different for Lok Sabha elections. Issues for local body elections would be different. It is wrong to hold all these elections together...This is a wrong decision from every aspect. BJP does not want local issues to matter, it is making excuses..."
21:09 IST, December 12th 2024
It would allow country to focus on development: Vaishnaw on 'one nation one election'
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 'one nation, one election' is a "positive thought" that would allow the country to focus on development after a single round of polls.
"There is nothing wrong about it. It is a very positive thought and it is very good for the country," the information and broadcasting minister said at the India Economic Conclave organised by Times Now.
The comments came on a day when the Union Cabinet approved a bill to pave the way for the conduct of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
"When the bill comes, you will come to know," Vaishnaw said to a question on whether the bill will be introduced in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.
He said the BJP had made a very clear announcement in the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections regarding ‘one nation, one election' (ONOE).
"Why should the country waste so much time in conducting elections when the time for building our nation is the most important priority," he said.
21:06 IST, December 12th 2024
Telangana CM meets 2 Union Ministers, discusses state issues
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday called on Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed pending state issues.
The chief minister met the two ministers, separately, at their official residence in the national capital.
Several pending projects were discussed in the meeting.
20:36 IST, December 12th 2024
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Attends Meeting at Deepak Kesarkar's Residence
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde arrives at the residence of party leader Deepak Kesarkar where a meeting of party's current and former MPs, MLAs and corporators from Mumbai is being held.
20:31 IST, December 12th 2024
Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs 'One Nation, One Election', Calls It Historic
On 'One Nation, One Election', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks for the benefit of the country. Due to frequent elections, the country is not able to get stability... due to which the country is not able to progress as it should have... Today is a historic day... 'One Nation-One Election' will contribute greatly to the progress of the country."
20:19 IST, December 12th 2024
ABVP-JNU Condemns Stone-Pelting During Film Screening, Seeks Discussion
Secretary, ABVP-JNU, Shikha Swaraj says, "A screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' was organised by ABVP at the Sabarmati Dhaba (in JNU campus). During that time, we witnessed the stones being pelted from the terrace or maybe the balcony of the Dhaba. Those who were sitting at the front suffered minor injuries. We saw the torn poster of the movie. Whether you agree to it or disagree, you cannot restrict the screening of the film. ABVP JNU condemns this. We want a discussion to happen..."
19:53 IST, December 12th 2024
'It was a very successful event but...': JNU student
“800-900 students were here, it was a very successful event from our side,” said the JNU student.
19:50 IST, December 12th 2024
'Very obvious action from left students': JNU students
Speaking on the stone pelting incident, one of the JNU student said, “This was very obvious action from left students. They are doing this since a very long time.”
19:25 IST, December 12th 2024
BJP condemns stone pelting in JNU
Condemning the stone pelting incident at JNU during the screening of ‘The Sabaramati Report’ film, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “The name of Sabarmati report, rioters and stone pelters of Congress ecosystem showed intolerance. Normally, those who speak about the freedom of speech, torned the posters of Sabarmati report. This is the hypocrisy. This is the same people who wanted to hold screening of BBC documentary.”
19:18 IST, December 12th 2024
Minor injuries reported
One of the JNU students speaking about the incident said, “There were minor injuries reported to the students.”
19:15 IST, December 12th 2024
ABVP 'strongly' condemns the attack
Following the stone pelting incident during the screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, ABVP has condemned the incident and said, "The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), JNU, strongly condemns the cowardly and reprehensible attack that took place during the screening of The Sabarmati Report at Sabarmati Dhaba, JNU. Stones were pelted at the peaceful audience by unidentified miscreants, putting the lives of hundreds of students and attendees at grave risk. This barbaric act is not just an attack on a group of individuals but an assault on freedom of expression, dialogue, and democratic values that this university is known for.
The screening of The Sabarmati Report was a step towards unveiling the truth and igniting a discussion on topics deliberately silenced by the so-called intellectual elite of our country. However, this incident demonstrates the intolerance and insecurity of certain anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu forces within our campus who fear the resurgence of dharma, righteousness, and truth.
Such elements thrive on deceit, propaganda, and a twisted narrative that seeks to dismantle the cultural and spiritual fabric of our nation. They cannot tolerate any voice that challenges their agenda or exposes their lies. These are the same forces that openly support divisive ideologies, glorify anti-national slogans, and oppose any initiative aimed at strengthening Bharat’s cultural identity.
ABVP JNU assures everyone that we will continue to organize events that inspire thought, debate, and action for a united and prosperous Bharat. Together, we will defeat these anti-national, anti-dharmic, and breaking-India forces."
19:12 IST, December 12th 2024
1st photos of stone pelting in JNU
19:09 IST, December 12th 2024
We have an agenda behind screening these films: JNU students
“We ABVP people have agenda to show the people the reality through these movies. So that students are not just stuck with their left and liberal agenda and mindset.”
19:07 IST, December 12th 2024
JNU students react to stone pelting
Reacting to the stone pelting incident in JNU after the screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film, students reacted and said, “We ABVP people have agenda to show the poeple the reality through these movies. So that students are not just stuck with their lift and liberal agenda and mindset.”
19:04 IST, December 12th 2024
No police complaint filed as of now
Posters were torn and stones were pelted at JNU campus after the screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film. As of now there is no Police Complaint filed.
19:03 IST, December 12th 2024
Ruckus reportedly by left union student
Following the screening there was a ruckus that was created reportedly by Left union student whom tore the posters and reportedly also pelted the stones
19:02 IST, December 12th 2024
'The Sabarmati Report' screening was organised by ABVP
Today a screening of Sabarmati Express was organised by ABVP at 4:30 pm.
18:59 IST, December 12th 2024
Stone pelting inside JNU campus
Stone pelting inside JNU campus ahead of screening of the Sabarmati Report.
18:43 IST, December 12th 2024
Posters of 'Sabarmati' film torn in JNU
Posters of 'Sabarmati' film torn in JNU ahead of screening.
18:35 IST, December 12th 2024
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meets Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi.
18:25 IST, December 12th 2024
Chirag Paswan Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Ahead of Parliament Debate
"We welcome this and we've been supporting 'One Nation, One Election' for the longest time. My leader, Ram Vilas Paswan, was always in this favour that the country should go for polls together only. So now, when the PM is getting this eventually, I think this is one thing which is the need of the hour," says Union Minister and LJP president Chirag Paswan on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, which will likely be tabled in Parliament next week.
18:08 IST, December 12th 2024
Jharkhand Minister Radha Krishna Kishore Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
"'One Nation, One Election' is not practical. What if mid-term elections are to be held in a state? What if a government loses majority or the Assembly gets dissolved? The definition of 'One Nation, One Election' will end itself there," says Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, which will likely be tabled in Parliament next week.
17:48 IST, December 12th 2024
ISRO Chairman S Somanath Announces Success of C20 Cryogenic Engine Test
On C20 cryogenic engine successfully passing a critical test, ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath says, "C20 cryogenic engine was tested in ambient conditions...We are moving towards using the engine for restart capability in flight..."
17:34 IST, December 12th 2024
MK Stalin Slams 'One Nation, One Election Bill', Calls for Resistance
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tweets, "The Union Cabinet has approved introducing the draconian ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ in Parliament. This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance. Rise up INDIA! Let us resist this attack on Indian Democracy with all our strength!"
17:21 IST, December 12th 2024
Jairam Ramesh Reaffirms Congress' Stance on One Nation, One Election Bill
"The Union Cabinet has cleared the Bill on One Nation One Election. The views of the Indian National Congress on this subject had been forcefully articulated by its President Mallikarjun ji on 17th January 2024. Nothing has happened since then to modify them." says Jairam Ramesh.
17:19 IST, December 12th 2024
Mamata Banerjee Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Vows Strong Opposition
“The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders.”
"This is not a carefully-considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure."
"Our MPs will oppose this draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament. Bengal will NEVER bow to Delhi's dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India’s democracy from the clutches of autocracy!," says Mamata banerjee on X post.
17:09 IST, December 12th 2024
SC Reschedules Hearing on Pleas Against Places of Worship Act, 1991
On Supreme Court, hearing pleas challenging #PlacesofWorshipAct-1991 today, Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha says, "...The Supreme Court has given another date for the hearing. The Supreme Court also passed an order that no lawsuit will be registered regarding the Places of Worship Act. Those lawsuits which have already been registered will continue... No other court will order any survey till this case is pending here..."
16:54 IST, December 12th 2024
LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary Backs 'One Nation One Election' Bill
Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation One Election' Bill Delhi: LJP (Ramvilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary says, "This is a very good bill. I have always been in support of the One Nation One Election and the Lon Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) has spoken in its favour. Whenever elections are held, the entire focus shifts towards the elections and everything else- issues, development, and administrative machinery take a backseat. One Nation One Election will ensure that resources are not wasted and after the elections, development will be prioritised..."
16:44 IST, December 12th 2024
No Dispute Over Cabinet Expansion, Says Deepak Kesarkar
Deepak Kesarkar TT on Mahayuti cabinet expansion pending
There's no dispute over cabinet expansion
Earlier before 2014 the pattern was the alliance partners kept home minister post but since Fadnavis came he took CM and Home both , we believe will be given justice by the senior leaders
Mr shinde is not upset there was no scheduled meeting with Mr shinde and Amit Shah that's why he didn't go to Delhi
16:26 IST, December 12th 2024
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Supports 'One Nation One Election' Bill, Citing Cost and Voter Decline
Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation One Election' Bill Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "One Nation One Election is very important because conducting elections every 6 months costs the government treasury a great deal... The biggest challenge is to ask people to come out and vote time and again. The percentage of voters is going down every year. This is the need of the hour and everyone is in favour of this..."
16:19 IST, December 12th 2024
JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha Welcomes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
On Union Cabinet approving 'One Nation One Election' Bill, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha says, "...Our party welcomes this. We had approached this committee, I too was there...Nitish Kumar has always supported simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. We had told the committee that our party supports it...We see that the country is always in election mode...So, the process of public work that has to be done, the development work slows down...If there is One Election, expenses would come down..."
16:02 IST, December 12th 2024
Haryana Minister Shyam Singh Rana Supports One Nation, One Election for Better Development Focus
On One Nation One Election, Haryana Minister and BJP Leader Shyam Singh Rana says, “...If One Nation One Election happens, then more time can be spent on working towards development and less money will be wasted.”
15:36 IST, December 12th 2024
BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Reacts to One Nation, One Election Bill Approval
On One Nation One Election, BRS Party Working President KT Rama Rao says, “Back in 2017 when this proposal had been mooted, the PM had called an all-party meeting. We had expressed our support back then. But 7 years later, when the One Nation One Election Bill has been cleared by the Cabinet, I just learned about it from the media, I am not sure in what form or shape it is... Once we understand how the government chooses to move forward with this Bill, then we can take stock and comment.”
15:19 IST, December 12th 2024
BJP Issues Three-Line Whip for MPs' Presence in Lok Sabha on 13th-14th December
BJP issues three line whip to all its MPs of Lok Sabha to be present in the house on 13th and 14th December, 2024 as some important legislative business to be discussed in both Houses.
15:18 IST, December 12th 2024
Eruthukattu Celebrations at Kovil Podumbu Temple Festival in Tamil Nadu
Madurai, Tamil Nadu | People celebrate the ancient heroic sport of Eruthukattu (part of Jallikattu) at the temple festival in Kovil Podumbu village.
The Eruthukattu festival serves as a testament to Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage, highlighting the state's deep-rooted traditions and customs.
14:39 IST, December 12th 2024
One Nation, One Election approved by cabinet, Comprehensive bill soon
The Union Cabinet today cleared the bill for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal
14:34 IST, December 12th 2024
HDFC Bank receives warning letter from SEBI on alleged non-compliance
HDFC Bank on Thursday informed stock exchanges that market regulator SEBI has issued an administrative warning letter to the bank, alleging non-compliance with some rules.
The warning letter was in relation to observations made during the course of its periodic inspection of investment banking activities undertaken by the bank, thereby alleging non-compliances with certain provisions of the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
13:57 IST, December 12th 2024
'Formula for cabinet expansion is decided': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis
Amid speculation over Maharashtra cabinet formation, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Thursday said that the formula for cabinet expansion is already decided and soon the people will get to know.
"You people have run a lot of news about me and Ajit Pawar coming to Delhi that it is related to the cabinet expansion. I have seen those, but I would like to make one thing clear I have come to party-related meetings and Ajit Pawar has come for his work... so there is no need to speculate much on these things. In our party, decisions are taken by the parliamentary board and our senior leadership... As far as making ministers from the BJP quota is concerned, we will decide on it.
Similarly, the NCP and Shiv Sena will decide the names of their ministers at their level. The formula for cabinet expansion is already decided. You will get to know about it soon," Fadnavis told reporters.
The Mahayuti alliance is yet to divide the cabinet portfolios among the three alliance partners - BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.
13:53 IST, December 12th 2024
Cabinet expansion will take place on Dec 14: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the cabinet expansion of the state government will take place on December 14.
"I went to wish him (NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar) on his birthday...Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will take place on December 14," Pawar told reporters.
He further said that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) was increased four times but the MSP was not increased and requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the MSP of Sugarcane.
13:51 IST, December 12th 2024
'Law and order restored': Ajit Pawar on violence in Parbhani city
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that law and order have been restored in the Parbhani city and the situation is under control following violence over the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution.
"The situation has been under control since last night. Law and order is fine there," said Ajit Pawar.
Violence broke out in Parbhani city on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution.
13:20 IST, December 12th 2024
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launches 'Shramik Savikha Kendra' in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the first Labor Facilitation Centre of the State in Ahmedabad, embodying the 'Shramev Jayate' mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to an official release, the state government has dedicated the Shramik Savikha Kendra in Ahmedabad to celebrate two years under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Taking to his official handle on X, CM Patel posted, "Shramik Annapurna Center has been launched today in Ahmedabad's Naroda Ward. This is the 99th Shramik Annapurna centre in Ahmedabad and the 291st in the state. The opportunity to go to Shramik Annapurna Kendra and serve food to the workers with affection was very touching.
The facility will be a prominent dining and refreshment centre for workers congregating for Kadianake employment and contractual labour work.
13:17 IST, December 12th 2024
Child Rights body issues advisory to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his Chandigarh concert
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has been issued an advisory by the Chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights ahead of his December 14 concert in the city as part of his 'Dil-Luminati' India tour.
Shipra Bansal, the Chairperson of the Commission, said it had come to their notice that children were called on stage during Dosanjh's previous concerts.
"Sometimes some songs are played which are not good for children," she told ANI.
"Avoid performing songs like 'Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, and Case' even with twisted words in which alcohol, drugs and violence are promoted. These songs affect the children of impressionable age," the child rights body said in an advisory on Wednesday.
13:16 IST, December 12th 2024
UBT Sena, Congress slam Mahayuti over delay in cabinet formation
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey slammed the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra on Thursday for its delay in forming a cabinet amid deteriorating law and order in the state.
"The swearing-in of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister was a mere formality...The state cabinet has not been formed. Who will talk about development in the state? The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated," Anand Dubey told ANI.
"Violence broke out (in Parbhani city) over damaging the replica of the Indian Constitution. The situation in the state is very unfortunate. We want the state cabinet to be formed as soon as possible so that development work can take place in the state," he added.
12:41 IST, December 12th 2024
Locals protest against NIA officials during searches at Mufti Khalid's residence in Jhansi
12:36 IST, December 12th 2024
Teenage girl killed in celebratory firing in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri
A 13-year-old girl was killed after suffering bullet injuries during celebratory firing at a wedding function in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, police said on Thursday.The girl along with her family was attending the function at a banquet hall located on Bhiwani road in Charkhi Dadri when the incident took place on Wednesday night, they said.
12:18 IST, December 12th 2024
Kharge imitating chairman inside premises of Parliament is disgraceful: JP Nadda
Kharge imitating chairman inside premises of Parliament is disgraceful: JP Nadda
12:05 IST, December 12th 2024
Rijiju, Nadda meeting underway, ruling party to bring censure motion against opposition in RS
Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda meeting underway in the parliament in Nadda's chamber. Top sources say Ruling party to bring censure motion against opposition in Rajya Sabha.
11:51 IST, December 12th 2024
PM Modi likely to travel to France in Feb 2025
PM Modi likely to travel to France in the month of February 2025 to attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit.
11:34 IST, December 12th 2024
Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after huge ruckus
Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after huge ruckus
11:30 IST, December 12th 2024
Congress has no faith in democracy: JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha
Congress has no faith in democracy: JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha
11:29 IST, December 12th 2024
Chairman's ruling cannot be questioned: JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha
Chairman's ruling cannot be questioned: JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha
11:24 IST, December 12th 2024
Lok Sabha speaker urges all members to uphold the dignity of house
he Lok Sabha speaker urges all members to uphold the dignity of the house by abstaining from engaging in personal attacks, fostering an atmosphere of respect and decorum.
11:22 IST, December 12th 2024
Lok Sabha speaker reprimands Kalyan Banerjee
Lok Sabha speaker reprimands Kalyan Banerjee over sexist remarks
11:16 IST, December 12th 2024
Opposition MPs hold protests outside parliament as proceeding begin in both houses
Opposition MPs hold protests outside parliament as proceeding begin in both houses
10:55 IST, December 12th 2024
Delhi records season's coldest morning
The city on Thursday recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season so far with the minimum dipping to 4.5 degrees Celsius.
Cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places in Delhi, including Ayanagar and Pusa, where temperatures dropped to 3.8 and 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
According to the India Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions occur when actual temperatures fall below 4.1 degrees Celsius or when the departure from normal is 4.4 degrees Celsius or more below average.
10:54 IST, December 12th 2024
TN CM Stalin inaugurates Periyar memorial, library in Kerala's Vaikom
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, established in honour of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy, in Vaikom, here.Stalin inaugurated the memorial and library after paying floral tributes at the site.
10:50 IST, December 12th 2024
Encounter Erupts Between Security Personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district in the early hours of Thursday, a senior police official said.
The gunfight began at around 3 am at a forest in south Abujhmaad when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.
Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar and Kondagaon districts and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation, the official said.
10:13 IST, December 12th 2024
Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
09:33 IST, December 12th 2024
Soldier shoots himself dead in J-K's Rajouri
In an apparent case of suicide, an Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
09:31 IST, December 12th 2024
Rains lash Tamil Nadu, schools closed in many districts
Widespread rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai and many other districts.
Overnight rains lashed Chennai and the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram and some areas in the Cauvery delta region.
Following sharp showers, authorities declared a day's holiday for schools in districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore.
The regional weather office has forecast more spells of rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur districts in the state, besides the neighbouring union territory Puducherry.
09:24 IST, December 12th 2024
Three cadres of militant outfit Prepak arrested in Manipur
Three cadres of the banned militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak) were arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday.The arrested members of the outlawed group were involved in extortion, a police statement said."Acting on information that some active cadres of Prepak (Pro) organisation are loitering in and around Thoubal Athokpam area, a combined team of Commando Unit Thoubal and a column of 4 AR (Assam Rifles) led by OC-CDO, Thoubal, under the supervision of Sr. SP Thoubal District, rushed to the area near HDFC Bank and arrested three active cadres of the unlawful organisation around 4 pm on Wednesday," it said.
08:46 IST, December 12th 2024
Nanded police patrol in violence-hit Maharashtra's Parbhani city
A team of Nanded police started patrolling in violence-hit Maharashtra's Parbhani city on Wednesday night.
Violence broke out in Parbhani city on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution.
Special Inspector General, Nanded, Shahaji Umap said, "The situation is peaceful. The people who had gathered here in the afternoon, they had to give a representation to the District Magistrate--those people damaged some shops, CCTV cameras, and hoardings of shops."
08:46 IST, December 12th 2024
J-K: PoK man nabbed near LoC in Poonch, interrogation underway
A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended after he illegally crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
08:45 IST, December 12th 2024
Delhi Police arrest two minors in connection with murder in Maujpur
Delhi Police have arrested two minors in connection with the murder of a person in Maujpur in the national capital.
The victim, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was found injured near Puja Modal School in Ghonda, Maujpur, Delhi, on December 11, 2024, according to the police.
According to the police, a PCR call was received at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, and upon arrival, the victim was found to have been taken to the hospital by a PCR van, where he was declared brought dead. The police registered a case under section 103(1) BNS and launched an investigation.
08:12 IST, December 12th 2024
UP: Bulldozer action carried out against encroachments in Sambhal
Sub-divisional officer Santosh Tripathi (SDO) said that the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department and police demolished illegal encroachments in Sambhal.
Few residents had even made such encroachments that "the electricity pole was inside their house," he claimed.
07:57 IST, December 12th 2024
Odisha: 78 Bangladeshi fishermen to be sent back to home country
Two days after 78 Bangladeshi fishermen were caught by the Indian Coast Guard, Odisha police confirmed that procedures are underway to send them to their parent country.
Deputy Superintendent of Police in Paradip, Santosh Kumar Jena told ANI that the fishermen were handed over to the police by the coast guard for verification.
"78 Bangladeshi national fishermen were caught the day before yesterday...and had been brought to Paradip Police Station...they were handed over to us for verification and it has been done. Procedures are underway to return them (to Bangladesh)," the DSP said.
07:43 IST, December 12th 2024
India, UAE to hold strategic dialogue Today
India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will carry out a comprehensive review of their strategic ties on Thursday as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterpart from the Gulf nation Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for wide-ranging talks. Al Nahyan, also the deputy prime minister, is paying a three-day visit to India to explore ways to further expand ties between the two countries in a range of key areas including trade and investment.
07:18 IST, December 12th 2024
Public Sector Banks treated as ATMs under Congress-led UPA rule: Sitharaman
Slamming Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his "baseless statements" on the functioning of public sector banks under the Modi government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "PSBs were treated as ATMs for their cronies and shady businessmen," during the Congress-led UPA regime.
Earlier in an X post on Wednesday, Gandhi accused the Centre of turning PSBs into "private financiers for only the rich and powerful corporations."
"Public Sector Banks were designed to give every Indian access to credit. The Modi government has turned these lifelines of the masses into private financiers for only the rich and powerful corporations," he alleged.
07:17 IST, December 12th 2024
Rajasthan: CM condoles cop's demise after a taxi hit his cavalcade
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has condoled the demise of an Assistant Sub-Inspector and wished speedy recovery for six others, including four policemen, injured in the accident after a speeding taxi hit the CM's convoy.
The taxi collided with the Rajasthan CM's convoy on Jagatpura road in Jaipur on Wednesday, injuring five policemen.
07:05 IST, December 12th 2024
People take refuge at night shelter as temperature dips in Delhi
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:22 IST, December 13th 2024