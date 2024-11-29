Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Delhi Zoo to Introduce New Technology to Clean Ponds Housing Gharials and Crocodile

Published 19:30 IST, November 29th 2024

Delhi Zoo to Introduce New Technology to Clean Ponds Housing Gharials and Crocodile

The National Zoological Park in Delhi will soon introduce 'nano bubble technology' to cleanse water, housing Crocodiles, Gharials and other aquatic species.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi zoo to introduce new technology to clean ponds housing crocodiles, gharials | Image: X

New Delhi: The National Zoological Park in Delhi will soon introduce 'nano bubble technology' to cleanse water, improving the zoo's aesthetics and promoting the well-being of aquatic species.

The nano bubble technology is being used for the first time, with a 15-day trial period planned, zoo director Sanjeet Kumar told news agency PTI.

It is an innovative method, and if it performs well during the trial, the zoo will implement it as required, he said.

Speaking about the initiative, an official explained that the primary goal is to maintain cleaner water, which is crucial for the health and well-being of aquatic animals.

“Currently, there are issues with water quality, including odor and discoloration, which sometimes make it difficult for visitors to spot the animals. With this new technology, we hope to ensure that the water remains clean, clear, and safe for the animals,” the official said.

The micro bubble technology, currently in its trial phase, employs advanced filtration and recycling methods to remove impurities and prevent algae growth. The technology also minimises water wastage by enabling efficient recycling.

“This innovation will help us maintain optimal water conditions, ensuring the animals thrive in a healthy habitat while making the ponds visually appealing for visitors,” the official told PTI.

There are a total of four water ponds housing species of crocodiles and gharials. One of the ponds is home to two male and one female gharials (Gavialis gangeticus).

Meanwhile, marsh crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris) reside in the other three ponds. Two females and one male reside in one pond, while the other accommodates a pair of the crocodile species.

The third pond houses two unidentified crocodiles whose genders are yet to be determined, according to the management team.

The zoo aims to showcase this improvement, as clear water allows visitors to observe aquatic animals like crocodiles and gharials even when they are underwater.

“On days when the water is murky, the animals remain out of sight unless they surface or come ashore. Cleaner water will make them visible to visitors even when submerged, providing an enhanced experience,” the official explained.

In addition to improving water quality, the zoo has also initiated measures to enhance feeding for crocodiles and gharials by offering live fish.

“This initiative is not just about aesthetics but also about promoting the well-being of our animals. Cleaner water is vital for their health and ensures a safe environment for them to live in,” the official added.

Speaking about the current cleaning process, zoo officials stated that the frequency of cleaning depends on the condition of the ponds. Some ponds where algae accumulate quickly are cleaned every seven days, while others are cleaned every 10 days.

The officials explained that algae growth and the darkening of the water are factors that determine the cleaning schedule.

The National Zoological Park, popularly known as the Delhi Zoo, is situated on a 176-acre area under the central government’s jurisdiction. It was established in 1952.

With PTI Inputs

Updated 19:30 IST, November 29th 2024

