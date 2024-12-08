Developed India is No Longer a Dream, But a Goal: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kurukshetra: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that "Viksit Bharat" is no longer a dream but a goal to be achieved through the collective efforts of citizens, inspired by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

He also cautioned against forces aiming to harm India, urging unity and vigilance among citizens.

Speaking at the ongoing International Gita Festival, the Vice President expressed confidence that India will achieve its goal of development by 2047, or even sooner, through collective efforts.

"We have chosen the path of Viksit Bharat in 2047. Viksit Bharat is no longer a dream, but a target before us. To achieve it, we will have to keep the message of the Gita in mind.... Like Arjuna was focused on his target, we will have to have the same vision, the same determination, the same concentration," Dhankhar said.

"The role of 'sathi' and 'sarathi' is critical. India has witnessed this over the last 10 years -- unprecedented economic progress, the creation of incredible institutional frameworks and an unparalleled status and respect at the global level, which was once unimaginable," Dhankhar said He added that India's voice resonates strongly today.

The Vice President stressed the importance of a "Panchamrit" model of governance, drawn from the teachings of the Gita.

"I deeply reflected on what message I could deliver from this sacred place that every citizen can adopt without relying on others. I propose five fundamental principles from the Gita, which I call the Panchamrit of governance, that every citizen can implement with a strong resolve," he said.

Elaborating on one of the five principles -- constructive dialogue -- Dhankhar said, "The dialogue between Krishna and Arjuna teaches us that differences of opinion should not become disputes." "Differences are natural because people think differently. Even our Constituent Assembly faced differences, but it resolved those through debate and discussion. This is a significant message and I expect our members of Parliament, members of legislative assemblies, local representatives of panchayats and municipalities, and all institutions to focus on constructive dialogue.

"The outcome of dialogue should serve social and national interests, not personal interests. No interest is bigger than national interest," he added.

Dhankhar said the second principle is personal integrity.

"Those in positions of responsibility, whether in administration, politics or economics, must lead by example. Their conduct should inspire the public as it has a profound impact on the society," he said.

"The third principle is selfless dedication. Lord Krishna teaches 'Yagyarthat Karmano' -- work should not be for personal gain but for the greater good. With this spirit, I appeal to everyone that building a developed India by 2047 is a grand yagna. Everyone must contribute to this collective effort to the best of their ability for the nation's welfare," he added.

The vice president said the fourth principle is compassion, which is the "essence of our 5,000-year-old culture".

"The fifth principle is mutual respect.... Think about the immense diversity we have, yet it all converges into unity. This idea can be integrated into governance under the Panchamrit framework," he said.

Dhankhar talked about the rapid progress India has made in the last few years and expressed hope that the country, which is currently the world's fifth-largest economy, would soon leave Germany and Japan behind.

He cautioned people, saying there are some forces in the country and abroad, which on the basis of money power and by using mechanisms, want to hurt India, its economy and make its institutions dysfunctional.

"Their sinister design, pernicious object is to taint, tarnish and diminish our constitutional institutions, to run down our growth trajectory. Such forces cannot be ignored now.

"Our culture says that there are occasions when such forces have to be crushed, they have to be crushed.... And we understand all this from the Gita," he said.

"I want to give a message from this land that the nation is supreme for us. There is nothing to be measured in this love for the nation, it will be pure, it will be 100 per cent. We will always keep the nation first," he said.

"We have to remember, we are Indians, Indianness is our identity and we are citizens of such a great country that there is no other country like this in the world, so will we allow our Mother India to be hurt?" Dhankhar asked the gathering.

Referring to the Centre's free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) that covers 80 crore poor people, the vice president, without naming anyone, said it is "perverse" thinking that this means the government has accepted that 80 crore people in the country are poor.

"Some people are a recipe for chaos, they can only be critics, they cannot think in a positive way. My message to them is that they should understand the essence of the Gita, the message of the Gita," he said.

The PMGKAY was launched in April 2020 to help the poor amid the COVID-19 pandemic for three months but extended later. Under the scheme, poor families get five kg of foodgrains each month for free.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand were present on the occasion, among others.