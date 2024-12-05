Devendra Fadnavis' First Photo Ahead of Swearing-In, Seeks Mom's Blessings

Maharashtra Govt Formation: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released his first photo before the swearing-in ceremony. Fadnavis in a post on X wrote, “Charm of Mother. The beginning of a new season with the blessings of mother.”

Fadnavis was sworn-in as new chief minister of Maharashtra while allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CMs at a grand ceremony here on Thursday evening.

The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the BJP-led Mahayuti, took place at the Azad Maidan ground nearly two weeks after the results of the assembly elections were declared on November 23.

Fadnavis, 54, elected from Nagpur South West constituency, became chief minister for the third time.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Fadnavis and his two deputies.

Other members of the cabinet will likely take oath before the winter session of the assembly starts, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said earlier in the day.

Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as he was the face of the BJP's campaign and led the party to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member House.