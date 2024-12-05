Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Devendra Fadnavis' First Photo Ahead of Swearing-In, Seeks Mom's Blessings

Published 17:06 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis' First Photo Ahead of Swearing-In, Seeks Mom's Blessings

Fadnavis was sworn-in as new chief minister of Maharashtra while allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CMs at a grand ceremony.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Devendra Fadnavis' First Photo Ahead of Swearing-In, Seeks Mom's Blessings | Image: X

Maharashtra Govt Formation: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released his first photo before the swearing-in ceremony. Fadnavis in a post on X wrote, “Charm of Mother. The beginning of a new season with the blessings of mother.” 

Fadnavis was sworn-in as new chief minister of Maharashtra while allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CMs at a grand ceremony here on Thursday evening.

The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the BJP-led Mahayuti, took place at the Azad Maidan ground nearly two weeks after the results of the assembly elections were declared on November 23.

Fadnavis, 54, elected from Nagpur South West constituency, became chief minister for the third time.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Fadnavis and his two deputies.

Other members of the cabinet will likely take oath before the winter session of the assembly starts, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said earlier in the day.

Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as he was the face of the BJP's campaign and led the party to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member House.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP `Mahayuti' coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:26 IST, December 5th 2024

Narendra Modi Devendra Fadnavis

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.