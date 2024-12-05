Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Swearing-In Ceremony Today

Published 12:56 IST, December 5th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Swearing-In Ceremony Today

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis has offered prayers at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai today.

Reported by: Asian News International
Fadnavis at Siddhivinayak | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Devendra Fadnavis also arrived at Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai and sought blessing at the temple.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Maharashtra CM designate and Maharashtra Deputy CM designate Ajit Pawar gathered outside his residence as they both are about to take oath today.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar for their victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh share a very special relationship as many people from UP are staying in Maharashtra. The people of UP are very happy with the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections and the formation of the Mahayuti government," Maurya said.

UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the Yuti alliance saying she hoped that the people of Maharashtra would not suffer.

"I wish the Chief Minister of Maharashtra all the best. I hope he lives up to all the commitments that he has made to the people of Maharashtra. It took the government over 10 days, to decide the CM face...Considering there are so many differences among the three, I hope that the people of Maharashtra do not suffer...BJP's strategy has been to backstab its political allies whether it's Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena...They (BJP) use and throw as per their convenience," she said.

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:56 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.