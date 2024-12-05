Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Swearing-In Ceremony Today

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Devendra Fadnavis also arrived at Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai and sought blessing at the temple.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Maharashtra CM designate and Maharashtra Deputy CM designate Ajit Pawar gathered outside his residence as they both are about to take oath today.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar for their victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh share a very special relationship as many people from UP are staying in Maharashtra. The people of UP are very happy with the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections and the formation of the Mahayuti government," Maurya said.

UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the Yuti alliance saying she hoped that the people of Maharashtra would not suffer.

"I wish the Chief Minister of Maharashtra all the best. I hope he lives up to all the commitments that he has made to the people of Maharashtra. It took the government over 10 days, to decide the CM face...Considering there are so many differences among the three, I hope that the people of Maharashtra do not suffer...BJP's strategy has been to backstab its political allies whether it's Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena...They (BJP) use and throw as per their convenience," she said.

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.