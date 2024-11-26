Search icon
  • 'Eknath Shinde is Unhappy But Time For Him To Take 2 Steps Back Just Like Fadnavis...': Athawale

Published 21:21 IST, November 26th 2024

'Eknath Shinde is Unhappy But Time For Him To Take 2 Steps Back Just Like Fadnavis...': Athawale

RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale said that a quick decision on next CM of Maharashtra should be made while suggesting that Eknath Shinde should shift to Centre.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale backs Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra CM, urges current CM Eknath Shinde to join Centre | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Union Minister and RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale, a key BJP ally, on Tuesday said that a quick decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra should be made while suggesting that incumbent Eknath Shinde should shift to the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here, Athawale backed senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister of Maharashtra, contending that the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the 288-member Assembly and should have the right to the top executive post in the state.

Fadnavis Gets Ramdas Athawale's Backing, Urges Shinde To Shift To Centre

He said a peculiar situation has arisen in Maharashtra where BJP leaders want Fadnavis as the chief minister, while Shiv Sena leaders want Shinde to continue in the post, citing the good work he has done over the last two and a half years.

Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has declared that he was not in the race for the chief minister.

Eknath Shinde Is Unhappy, Claims Athawale | WATCH 

"We need to resolve this matter, without any further delay. The election results were announced on November 23 and we should have had the oath of the new chief minister on November 26, the Constitution Day," Athawale said.

Backing Fadnavis for the post of chief minister, Athawale said Shinde can become the deputy chief minister or shift to the Centre and join the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Athawale said his RPI(A) has a presence in every part of the state, but unfortunately lost the two seats -- Dharavi and Kalina -- offered to it in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Athawale Demands RPI Should Get Place In Maharashtra Cabinet

He further demanded that a member of the RPI be appointed as an MLC and given a ministerial position in the state government.

The BJP-led Mahayuti had a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 235 of the 288 seats. The BJP secured 132 seats, with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena garnering 57 seats and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP claiming 41 seats. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:42 IST, November 26th 2024

Narendra Modi Devendra Fadnavis

