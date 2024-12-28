Search icon
  • 'Didn't Even Bother...': Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Slams Congress Amid Manmohan Singh's Memorial Row

Published 10:03 IST, December 28th 2024

'Didn't Even Bother...': Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Slams Congress Amid Manmohan Singh's Memorial Row

The Congress on Friday accused the government of ‘insulting’ Manmohan Singh by delaying the decision on a cremation site and memorial.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Didn't Even Bother...': Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Slams Congress Amid Manmohan Singh's Memorial Row | Image: X

New Delhi: The memorial issue for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has triggered a war of words between Congress and the central government. Adding to the controversy, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, criticized Congress for not holding a Congress Working Committee (CWC) condolence meeting after her father’s death.  

“When baba passed away, Congress didn’t even bother to call a CWC for a condolence meeting. A senior leader told me it’s not done for Presidents. That’s utter rubbish,” she wrote in an X post. 

Sharmistha Mukherjee also said that a senior Congress leader told her they do not hold meetings for presidents. However, she later found from her father’s diaries that he himself had drafted the condolence message for former President KR Narayanan and ensured a CWC condolence meeting during that time.

“I learned later from baba’s diaries that on KR Narayanan’s death, CWC was called & condolence msg was drafted by baba only," she added.

Congress Demands Memorial for Singh

The Congress on Friday accused the government of ‘insulting’ Manmohan Singh by delaying the decision on a cremation site and memorial. The party had requested a suitable location, in line with traditions for former prime ministers, but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that Singh’s last rites would take place at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday with full state honours.  

MHA to Allocate Space for Manmohan Singh's Memorial

Late Friday, the MHA clarified that space for a memorial had been approved. “The government will allocate space for a memorial for Dr Manmohan Singh. This has been communicated to his family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,” the ministry stated in a release.  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed the decision after a Cabinet meeting, adding that the process of forming a trust and allocating land would take time. Meanwhile, the cremation and other formalities can proceed as planned.  

Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leading the Congress-led UPA government. Known as the architect of India’s economic reforms, Singh made significant contributions to the country’s progress.  

Singh’s funeral is scheduled for 11:45 am on Saturday at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The government has declared a seven-day state mourning in his honour.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:03 IST, December 28th 2024

