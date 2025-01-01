Diesel Buses Will Be Completely Phased Out In Guwahati by 2026: Assam Chief Minister Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said diesel city buses will be completely phased out from Guwahati by 2026 to contain air pollution.

He made these remarks at flagging off ceremony of 56 new electric AC buses. He also inaugurated a newly constructed mini Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Khanapara.

Speaking at the function, he announced that in a significant step towards a greener and sustainable Assam, the state government has decided a phase-wise replacement of diesel buses in Guwahati's public transport system with electric alternatives.

No Diesel Buses In Guwahati From 2026

"By 2026, the diesel buses in Guwahati will entirely be phased out and we will add over 356 electric buses. Under PM e-Bus Sewa, 100 more buses will be added by 2026. The diesel buses will be phased out to help Guwahati to become a green corridor," Chief Minister Sarma said.

He further said that Assam is now one of the top-performing states in digitising the transport system.

"Assam has secured the number one position in the country in terms of complete digitisation of the transport system," Sarma said.

This initiative has helped in reducing the involvement of middlemen and 90 per cent of the 'middlemen nexus' has been eliminated from Assam State Transport Corporation, he added.