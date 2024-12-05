Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Digital Arrest Horror: Ex-Femina Miss India Shivankita Dixit Duped of Rs 99,000

Published 12:16 IST, December 5th 2024

Digital Arrest Horror: Ex-Femina Miss India Shivankita Dixit Duped of Rs 99,000

She added that the accused posed as CBI officers told her to transfer Rs 99,000 to avoid arrest.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Digital Arrest Horror: Ex-Femina Miss India Shivankita Dixit Duped of Rs 99,000 | Image: Social media

Agra: Amid rising cases of digital arrests in India, another instance was reported from UP's Agra, where a renowned model was duped of Rs 99,000, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Shivankita Dxiit, ex-Femina Miss India has won several pageants. She said the incident occurred when she received a WhatsApp call from the scammers who falsely accused her of receiving illegal funds connected to human trafficking and drug trafficking cases, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari said.

She added that the accused posed as CBI officers told her to transfer Rs 99,000 to avoid arrest.

Following this, Dixit complied and made the payment. Later she told her family and realised that she had fallen victim to a cyber scam.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, Tiwari added.

'Digital arrest' is a new cyber fraud, where the accused poses as law enforcement agency officials, like CBI or customs officials, and threatens people of arrest by making video calls in the name of fake international parcels of banned drugs or being involved in money laundering cases, they said.

(Inputs from PTI)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:12 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.