Digital Arrest Horror: Ex-Femina Miss India Shivankita Dixit Duped of Rs 99,000

Agra: Amid rising cases of digital arrests in India, another instance was reported from UP's Agra, where a renowned model was duped of Rs 99,000, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Shivankita Dxiit, ex-Femina Miss India has won several pageants. She said the incident occurred when she received a WhatsApp call from the scammers who falsely accused her of receiving illegal funds connected to human trafficking and drug trafficking cases, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari said.

She added that the accused posed as CBI officers told her to transfer Rs 99,000 to avoid arrest.

Following this, Dixit complied and made the payment. Later she told her family and realised that she had fallen victim to a cyber scam.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, Tiwari added.

'Digital arrest' is a new cyber fraud, where the accused poses as law enforcement agency officials, like CBI or customs officials, and threatens people of arrest by making video calls in the name of fake international parcels of banned drugs or being involved in money laundering cases, they said.