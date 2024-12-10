Published 22:19 IST, December 10th 2024
Disturbing Video: Man Flung Into Air After Crashing His Bike Into Speeding Car
Live CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the car striking the bike.
Bhopal: A man was killed when his bike collided with a speeding car near the ACC Ground in Ambah district, Madhya Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Rambaran Sukhwar, who was a BSP candidate for the Ambah Assembly seat in 2023.
The Ambah police have registered a report and launched an investigation into the incident. Police officials stated that they are thoroughly examining all circumstances surrounding the accident and are taking all necessary steps to identify the accused.
