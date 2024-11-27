Search icon
  • How Often Are Train Blankets Washed? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Responds

Published 23:31 IST, November 27th 2024

How Often Are Train Blankets Washed? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Responds

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday while speaking at the Lok Sabha touched on Indian Railways’ hygiene issue.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Do Railways Change Train Blankets Everyday? Ashwini Vaishnaw Answers | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday while speaking at the Lok Sabha touched on Indian Railways’ hygiene issue. He stated that the Railway washes the blankets provided to train passengers at least once a month and an extra bedsheet is provided in the bedroll kit for its use as a quilt cover.

“The blankets used in Indian Railways, as per current specifications, are lighter, easy to wash, and provide good insulation to passengers for an overall comfortable journey experience,” the Railway Minister said.

The Railway minister’s statement came in response to a question raised by Congress MP Kuldeep Indora's question, who asked if the railways wash the woollen blankets only once a month even though the passengers are paying for bedding that meets the basic hygiene standards.
Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted several measures implemented to enhance passenger comfort and safety. These include the procurement of new linen sets that adhere to improved BIS specifications for better quality, the establishment of mechanized laundries to ensure the availability of hygienic linen, the use of standard machines and approved chemicals for washing, and the monitoring of linen washing activities.

Vaishnaw also mentioned the use of "whito-meters" to check the quality of washed linen. Additionally, the lifespan of linen items has been reduced from the previously prescribed duration, allowing for the quicker replacement of old items with fresh ones.

To address bedroll and linen complaints, the Railways has set up ‘war rooms’ at zonal headquarters and divisional levels. These war rooms monitor complaints lodged on the RailMadad portal, ensuring prompt action is taken on issues related to linen and bedrolls. Vaishnaw also noted that the Railways is employing improved logistics for the storage, transport, loading, and unloading of linen at stations and on trains, while also ensuring the use of eco-friendly packaging throughout the process.

Updated 08:31 IST, November 28th 2024

