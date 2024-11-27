How Often Are Train Blankets Washed? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Responds

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday while speaking at the Lok Sabha touched on Indian Railways’ hygiene issue. He stated that the Railway washes the blankets provided to train passengers at least once a month and an extra bedsheet is provided in the bedroll kit for its use as a quilt cover.

“The blankets used in Indian Railways, as per current specifications, are lighter, easy to wash, and provide good insulation to passengers for an overall comfortable journey experience,” the Railway Minister said.

The Railway minister’s statement came in response to a question raised by Congress MP Kuldeep Indora's question, who asked if the railways wash the woollen blankets only once a month even though the passengers are paying for bedding that meets the basic hygiene standards.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted several measures implemented to enhance passenger comfort and safety. These include the procurement of new linen sets that adhere to improved BIS specifications for better quality, the establishment of mechanized laundries to ensure the availability of hygienic linen, the use of standard machines and approved chemicals for washing, and the monitoring of linen washing activities.

Vaishnaw also mentioned the use of "whito-meters" to check the quality of washed linen. Additionally, the lifespan of linen items has been reduced from the previously prescribed duration, allowing for the quicker replacement of old items with fresh ones.