Published 16:25 IST, December 13th 2024

Dogs Stabbed in Delhi: PETA Announces Reward of Rs 50,000 for Leads

Animal rights organisation PETA India has announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for any information on suspects involved in the stabbing of two stray dogs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dogs stabbed in Delhi | Image: Unsplash

New Delhi: Animal rights organisation PETA India has announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for any information on suspects involved in the stabbing of two stray dogs in north east Delhi. 

Dogs Stabbed in Delhi   

The attacks, which took place two days apart in Kabir Nagar, left one dog dead and another injured, an official from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said.

While the dog stabbed late Thursday is undergoing treatment, the other attacked on Friday night died at the hospital, the official added.

PETA Announces Reward 

The culprits remain unidentified and the police are investigating the matter, he said, adding that anyone who can identify the perpetrators to assist with the investigation will be receive a reward of up to Rs 50,000 from the organisation.

“Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. For everyone’s safety, people must come forward with what they know about this case and report about cruelty to animals to the police,” PETA India’s Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu said.

An FIR was registered at Welcome police station on Thursday after the attacks, according to a statement by PETA India.

The organisation also emphasised that the culprits of animal abuse should undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counseling, as acts of animal cruelty indicate deep psychological disturbances. 

With PTI Inputs

