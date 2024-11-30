Search icon
  • Drunk Businessman Crashes Car into Police Barricades, Other Vehicles to Evade Checking in Mumbai

Published 13:20 IST, November 30th 2024

Drunk Businessman Crashes Car into Police Barricades, Other Vehicles to Evade Checking in Mumbai

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the accused.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Drunk Businessman Crashes Car into Police Barricades, Other Vehicles to Evade Checking in Mumbai | Image: PTI / Representational Image

Mumbai: The police have arrested the 32-year-old businessman who rammed his high-end car into barricades and hit other vehicles to evade checking while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in the western suburbs, an official said on Saturday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the accused, Sabhyasachi Devpriya Nishank, a resident of Worli, for the incident that occurred on the Western Express Highway in Andheri (west) in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

The accused, who was driving in an inebriated state, rammed into the barricades at Gokhale Bridge and hit three other vehicles in an attempt to evade checking, he said.

A woman occupant in the car had also consumed alcohol, the official said.

He said police personnel on the spot, two-wheeler riders and passersby gave a chase, forced the accused to halt his car, and broke the glass when he refused to open the car door.

A mob gathered at the scene and thrashed him. The accused was taken to a hospital and later to a police station, the official said, adding that he has been remanded to police custody for four days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 13:20 IST, November 30th 2024

