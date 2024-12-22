EAM Jaishankar Honoured With Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi National Eminence Award for Public Leadership

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was awarded the Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi National Eminence Award for Public Leadership by the South Indian Education Society (SIES).

His remarks were streamed on X.

In his comments, he thanked the SIES for the exceptional honour by one of the oldest educational societies of the country. Speaking about the contributions of Maha Periyavar to the international fora, Jaishankar highlighted Periyavar's Maithreem Bhajatham, a musical composition that promotes universal brotherhood and compassion. He also noted that Periyavar had connections across the world and moved on to the theme of our national significance on the global platform.

"On the global stage we have established ourselves as an independent power, one committed to global good, especially the wellbeing of the global south". Jaishankar highlighted the need to gain confidence in our nation's capabilities and not succumb to the voices which state otherwise. He said that is what makes India a timeless reality in the changing world. "A direct consequence of this development is greater assertion".

He said that our sense of independence doesn't mean we are taking a stand away from the dominant thinking of the day but rather shows our ability to understand problems and find solutions.

Giving examples of this mindset, Jaishankar said, "In foreign policy it is advocacy for diplomacy and dialogue during a conflict when much of the world has turned its back on it".

Another example stated was taking an uncompromising view on terrorism when others choose to gloss over it. Standup for the African Union in G20 and for the global south during the COVID pandemic were other examples listed by him.

He said that independence should never be confused with neutrality. We will do whatever is right in our national interest or the global good we should not be intimidated to conform.

"Bharat can never permit others to have a veto on its choices"

Jaishankar noted that when we express confidence in our capabilities such as reviving Shree Anna (millets), promoting Yoga or popularizing Yoga. "When Bharat is etched more deeply in global consciousness, its repercussions are truly profound".