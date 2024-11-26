ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Bypoll Dates For 6 Seats, Details Inside

New Delhi: The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that bypolls to six vacancies in Rajya Sabha across four states will be held on December 20.

Three vacancies were created in Andhra Pradesh when YSRCP members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah quit their membership in August. The terms of Yadav and Krishnaiah as Rajya Sabha members were to end on June 21, 2028, while Mopidevi was to retire on June 21, 2026.

Six Seats Vacant Across Four States

A vacancy occurred in Odisha when Sujeet Kumar quit his seat, following which the Biju Janata Dal expelled him. His term was to end on April 2, 2026.

Jawhar Sircar of the TMC had resigned in April following the rape-murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, creating a vacancy in the state. He was otherwise to retire in April 2026.

Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP had quit his Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana following his election as an MLA in the recent state polls.