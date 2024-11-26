Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:11 IST, November 26th 2024

ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Bypoll Dates For 6 Seats, Details Inside

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that bypolls to six vacancies in Rajya Sabha across four states will be held on December 20.

Reported by: Digital Desk
EC announces bypolls to six vacant seats in Rajya Sabha | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that bypolls to six vacancies in Rajya Sabha across four states will be held on December 20. 

Three vacancies were created in Andhra Pradesh when YSRCP members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah quit their membership in August. The terms of Yadav and Krishnaiah as Rajya Sabha members were to end on June 21, 2028, while Mopidevi was to retire on June 21, 2026.

Six Seats Vacant Across Four States 

A vacancy occurred in Odisha when Sujeet Kumar quit his seat, following which the Biju Janata Dal expelled him. His term was to end on April 2, 2026.

Jawhar Sircar of the TMC had resigned in April following the rape-murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, creating a vacancy in the state. He was otherwise to retire in April 2026.

Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP had quit his Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana following his election as an MLA in the recent state polls.

After the recent assembly polls, TDP in Andhra Pradesh and BJP in Odisha will have an upper hand in the Rajya Sabha bypolls. While the TMC rules West Bengal, the BJP has retained Haryana. 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:11 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.