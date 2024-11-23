‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’ Has Become Country’s Mahamantra: PM Modi in Victory Speech

New Delhi: PM Modi's ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ slogan has worked for the BJP in Maharashtra 's recent election, where counting of votes elevated the Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering victory speech at BJP party headquarter in New Delhi says, "We have to make life easier for every family in the country. We have to serve every citizen of the nation as their servant. We must fulfill the dreams envisioned by our freedom fighters for India..."

"Maharashtra has broken all records, it is the biggest win for any party or pre-poll alliance in the last 50 years," Modi said, adding the message from the Maharashtra elections is that of unity and it is also an endorsement of the "ek hai toh safe hai" (united we are safe) slogan.

The BJP's stellar showing also came just months after it was written off in Maharashtra by some political pundits owing to its poor showing in the politically significant state in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the first assembly elections in Maharashtra since the split in the Shiv Sena and the NCP, Shiv Sena(Shinde) bagged 56 and led in one and the NCP( Ajit Pawar ) 40 and ahead in one. The majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145. The Shiv Sena(Shinde) fought from 81 seats and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 59 constituencies.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the performance of the ruling Mahayuti in the assembly polls and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the latter's 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan.

Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West assembly seat by a margin of 19,437 seats as per data made available on the Election Commission website at 1pm.

In a post on X , he said, "Ek Hain toh Safe hain' 'Modi hain toh Mumkin hain'. The slogan was a staple of all speeches of Modi during the campaign.