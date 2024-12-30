Search icon
  • Event Manager Arrested Over Security Lapses in Congress MLA Injury Incident

Published 21:00 IST, December 30th 2024

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Event Manager Arrested Over Security Lapses in Congress MLA Injury Incident | Image: X

Kochi: The manager of an event management company was arrested on Monday over security lapses that led to Congress MLA Uma Thomas suffering serious injuries after reportedly falling from a gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

Krishnakumar, the manager of the Kochi-based Oscar Event Management Company, which organised the event at the stadium, was arrested and later released on bail, according to police.

He was taken to the stadium to gather evidence, they added.

Police said that the initial investigation suggested that serious lapses occurred on the part of the organisers.

Earlier in the day, the Kochi city police booked the organisers for lapses in the arrangement of public safety and setting up the stage for the event without adhering to adequate security norms.

"We have begun an inquiry and summoned several persons for interrogation," Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, who is overseeing the investigation, said.

Uma Thomas sustained head and spinal injuries reportedly after falling from the VIP gallery of the stadium, approximately 15 feet high, on Sunday evening.

She arrived at the stadium to attend the event 'Mridanga Naadam' at the stadium, where approximately 12,000 dancers, including actor-dancer Divya Unni, performed Bharatanatyam in a bid for a Guinness World Record.

The Palarivattom police registered an FIR against the organisers of the dance event and a Kochi-based event management firm following a complaint lodged by the personal staff of the MLA.

Meanwhile, sources said that the managing director of the firm which organised the dance event has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:00 IST, December 30th 2024

