Fake DAP Fertiliser Seized in UP's Jalaun, 5 Arrested

Jalaun: A fertiliser store allegedly selling fake DAP fertiliser was raided by district police in collaboration with the agriculture department, leading to the arrest of five people, officials said on Sunday.

During a raid on a shop in Nadi village, Kotwali police station area, on Saturday, authorities seized almost 900 bags of fake DAP fertiliser, officials reported.

Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar said a joint team, including officials from the agriculture department, local police, and Special Operations Group (SOG), was formed for the operation. The team was led by District Agriculture Officer Gaurav Yadav, the SP added.

The raid was conducted after a tip-off about a counterfeit DAP manufacturing unit operating out of Nikhil Khad Bhandar, located in Nadi Village, police said, adding the joint team launched a raid on Saturday which continued until Sunday.

"The accused had been packaging fake fertilizer branded as IFFCO DAP and distributing it not only in Jalaun but also to neighbouring districts and even Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said SP Kumar.

During the raid, authorities recovered 224 bags of fake DAP from the shop, 616 such bags in a truck, and 57 bags in a pickup van, police said.

In addition, officials also recovered empty DAP bags, sewing machines, and other related equipment. The total value of the seized fertiliser and other items is estimated to be around Rs 14 lakh, police said.

The accused, identified as Aditya Rathore, Govind Tiwari, Dharmendra Gupta, Anurag Yagnik, and Vikas Chaturvedi, all residents of Jalaun district, were arrested for allegedly producing and selling counterfeit DAP fertiliser, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and the Essential Commodities Act, police added.