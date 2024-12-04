Search icon
  Family Cheats Navi Mumbai Man of Rs 2.71 Crore with Fake Job Offers; Three Booked

Published 23:24 IST, December 4th 2024

Family Cheats Navi Mumbai Man of Rs 2.71 Crore with Fake Job Offers; Three Booked

Three members of a family were booked for allegedly cheating an unemployed man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 2.71 crore under the pretext of offering him a job.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Family Cheats Navi Mumbai Man of Rs 2.71 Crore with Fake Job Offers; Three Booked | Image: X/Representative

Thane: Three members of a family were booked for allegedly cheating an unemployed man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 2.71 crore under the pretext of offering him a government job, police said on Wednesday.

The accused approached the man in April 2023, claiming they could land him a job in government organisations through their contacts, an official said.

They produced fabricated job offer letters and joining letters of RBI and Maharashtra Transport Department etc., bearing fake rubber stamps to win the trust of the victim.

The victim ended up paying Rs 2,71,50,000 over the 16 months from April 2023 to the accused.

He approached the police after he failed to get the placement and the accused refused to return his money, the official added.

Police registered a case on Tuesday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Nobody has been arrested so far and further investigations are being conducted, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 23:24 IST, December 4th 2024

