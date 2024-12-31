Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:28 IST, December 31st 2024

Ferrari Gets Stuck On Beach, Towed By Bullock Cart

A Ferrari got stuck in Raigad’s Revdanda beach was effortlessly rescued by a passing bullock cart.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A Ferrari got stuck in Raigad’s Revdanda beach was effortlessly rescued by a passing bullock cart. | Image: Republic digital

New Delhi: A Ferrari got stuck in Raigad’s Revdanda beach was effortlessly rescued by a passing bullock cart.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:28 IST, December 31st 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.