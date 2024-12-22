Fight For Armrest Turns Ugly On Air India Flight From Copenhagen: Passengers Share Blows Mid-Air

New Delhi: A major brawl erupted mid-air after two passengers on an Air India flight from Copenhagen to New Delhi got into a heated argument over armrest space just before the plane was about to land at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday. The incident occurred around 7.35 am, as the flight was nearing its touchdown. The confrontation escalated to exchanging blows between the two passengers prompting the crew members to intervene. However, the issue was resolved after the flight landed at the airport.

According to reports by the news agency PTI, the disagreement started when the cabin crew was serving food and drinks in the economy class. The argument over the armrest space escalated into a heated exchange, and the crew stepped in to calm the situation. One of the passengers was offered a different seat to resolve the conflict.

However, the tension flared up again when the aircraft was about to land. As the passengers were retrieving their baggage from the seat, the argument turned physical, leading to a brief scuffle. An Air India official later confirmed that the issue was resolved and the two passengers even shook hands before leaving the airport.

When contacted, an Air India official told the agency, “There was an argument between the two passengers over some issue but it was resolved amicably. They even shook hands before leaving the airport.”

This incident comes just a month after another conflict on an Air India flight. A 60-year-old woman accused the airline staff of misconduct and mistreatment after an argument over cabin luggage on a flight from Dubai to Lucknow. She claimed the staff relocated her luggage without her consent and denied her basic facilities like water and access to the washroom.