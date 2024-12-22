Published 20:00 IST, December 22nd 2024
Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Factory In Delhi's Burari, Several Injured
A massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Delhi's Burari area.
Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Factory In Delhi's Burari, Several Injured | Image: x
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Delhi's Burari area. According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services, the fire broke out in the afternoon, in which a few people sustained burn injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment.
The fire officials stated that the fire was brought under control by the evening. The Burari police have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of fire.
