Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Five, Including Three Juveniles, Arrested in Murder Case in West Delhi

Published 23:08 IST, December 2nd 2024

Five, Including Three Juveniles, Arrested in Murder Case in West Delhi

Delhi Police has nabbed five people, including three juveniles in a case of murder, an official said on Monday."So far a total of five people -- two women and three juveniles -- have been held in the case," said a police officer.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Five, Including Three Juveniles, Arrested in Murder Case in West Delhi | Image: Representational

New Delhi: Delhi Police has nabbed five people, including three juveniles in a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

"So far a total of five people -- two women and three juveniles -- have been held in the case," said a police officer.

The officer further said the accused have been identified as Mohammad Akhtar (62), Mohammad Maksood (49), Angoori (35) and Maksood's wife Juhi (34).

"Police custody remand of Maksood has been taken. The team is working on establishing the entire sequence of events leading to the incident and examining if someone else is also a part of the conspiracy," said the officer.

A man was stabbed to death while crossing a park in west Delhi's Naraina six months after his elder brother was killed in a similar attack, police said on Sunday.

Police had apprehended two juveniles for the murder, which took place on Saturday. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:08 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.