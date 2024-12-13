Flight Ticket Fare At Noida's Jewar Airport Could Be Cheaper Than Delhi's IGI, Here's Why

Noida: Noida International Airport is expected to be a major advantage for air passengers when it begins operations in 2025. While there are several benefits, the key factor is that customers will likely benefit from the lower ticket prices, which are expected to be more affordable compared to IGI Delhi.

As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has signed an agreement that states that VAT on aviation fuel at Noida Airport will be set at just 1%.

Here’s Why Flying From Noida Airport Will Be Cheaper Than IGI Delhi

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, VAT on aviation fuel is set at 25%, meaning flights departing from IGI Airport are charged 25% VAT on fuel. In contrast, flights departing from Noida Airport will only pay 1% VAT.

As a result, passengers flying from Noida will have cheaper tickets compared to those departing from Delhi's IGI Airport.

The Noida airport's move comes as preparations for the opening of Jewar Airport are in full swing. Set to begin operations in April 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision is viewed as a strategic step to position the new airport as a competitive player in the aviation industry.

Following the successful completion of a trial by Indigo Airlines at Noida airport, aviation companies are now conducting surveys for potential routes. Once these surveys are finished, applications will be submitted, and ticket prices will be announced.

With the VAT reduction, passengers are expected to benefit from cheaper tickets, with airport officials estimating a price decrease of 15-20%.