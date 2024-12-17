For Next 10 Days, Metro Train Services Between Jahangirpuri, Samaypur Badli To Remain Affected

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro train services will remain affected between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations for over ten days from Wednesday, the DMRC said.

In a post on X, the DMRC said that train services between Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli will not be available after 10.45 pm till the end of revenue service and from the start of revenue service till 7.02 am from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday till the intervening night of December 28 and 29.

"Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations shall remain closed during this period. However, normal train services will remain available between Jahangirpuri-Millenium City Centre Gurugram," it stated.