'Foreign Invaders Had No Power To Conquer India': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that foreign invaders attempted to make people forget their oneness in India but ultimately failed to conquer the country because they never possessed the power to do so.

Addressing the LokManthan-2024 event in Hyderabad, RSS chief stressed the importance of national unity in the effort to transform the country into a more prosperous nation, grounded in indigenous and intrinsic values.

‘Foreign Invaders Had No Power To Conquer India’

Highlighting the merits of governance system that was practiced, Bhagwat said, "Those who once lived in the forests, whom we now refer to as tribals or Adivasis, were the guardians of the jungle. Our society was self-sufficient and autonomous. The king had certain duties, to which he was morally obligated. People were allowed to use resources according to their needs, and Dharma was the guiding principle."

Pointing out that the concept of jurisprudence and rule of law was not an Indian concept, he said, “ Rule of law has its roots in Anglo-Saxon law…King can do no wrong was the idea.”

He further said that clear attempts were made by the invaders to distort historical facts.

"Our society possessed knowledge of revenue and land matters. However, foreign invaders seized control of these issues under their rule… This is unfortunate. Our history was altered, and our institutions were dismantled…Foreign powers had no power to conquer India. Neither did they have the capability then nor do they have it now," he said.

Earlier. President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the inaugural session of LokManthan-2024 in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President appreciated all stakeholders for organizing the LokManthan. She said that this is a commendable effort to strengthen the threads of unity in India's rich culture, traditions, and heritage. She emphasized that all citizens must understand India's cultural and intellectual heritage and strengthen our invaluable traditions.

The President said that diversity provides a rainbow of beauty to our fundamental unity.