Published 11:41 IST, December 3rd 2024

Former CBI Director Vijay Shankar Passes Away

Former CBI director Vijay Shankar breathed his last on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Former CBI director Vijay Shankar passes away | Image: PTI/Representative Image

New Delhi: Former CBI director Vijay Shankar breathed his last on Tuesday after prolonged illness, his family said. He was 76.

Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Noida for some time. His mortal remains will be donated to AIIMS as per his last wish, they said.

A 1969-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shankar headed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from December 12, 2005 to July 31, 2008.

During his tenure as CBI director, the agency took over the infamous Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case.

As additional director of CBI, he supervised the extradition of gangster Abu Salem and actor Monika Bedi from Portugal. He also supervised the investigation into the Telgi scam.

Before being appointed CBI director, Shankar headed National Disaster Response Force, and Civil Defence and Home Guards.

He served as inspector general in the BSF and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir at the peak of militancy in the 1990s.

A recipient of the coveted President's police medals for distinguished and meritorious service, Shankar also served in Uttar Pradesh Police and Moscow under the Ministry of External Affairs.

Former CBI director Anil Sinha condoled Shankar's demise.

"It is sad and unfortunate. We have lost a fine gentleman. An upright and courageous officer whom we knew for his sharp intellect and principled conduct. We deeply mourn his sad demise," he said. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

