Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to emergency department of AIIMS Delhi. on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated.

They stated that the condition of 92-year-old Singh was critical and that he was brought to the hospital's emergency department.

In April 2024, former Prime Minister Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge commending his extensive parliamentary career.

Singh, who served as finance minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from 1991 to 1996, is hailed as a key architect of the economic reforms that ended the dominance of socialist-era policies.