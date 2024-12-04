Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Furnish Details On Facilities Available For Homeless Persons In Winters: SC Asks State Govts

Published 22:37 IST, December 4th 2024

Furnish Details On Facilities Available For Homeless Persons In Winters: SC Asks State Govts

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the states to furnish details about the facilities available for housing homeless persons in wake of the winters.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court of India | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the states to furnish details about the facilities available for housing homeless persons in wake of the winters.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the state governments should file their affidavits without fail within two weeks specifying these details.

The top court requested Attorney General R Venkataramani to assist it in the matter and suggested the authorities to take assistance from corporate social responsibility.

"You may incentivise," the bench said, "there must be corporates willing to help".

The apex court was hearing a matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons in the urban areas.

During the hearing, one of the advocates appearing for the petitioners said the state governments should be asked to apprise the bench about the facilities available for homeless persons besides their respective winter action plans.

It posted the hearing after two weeks.

While hearing the matter on December 3, the apex court sought details from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on the facilities available for housing homeless persons in the national capital.

"We are concerned. We are on the eve of what is going to be a very chilly winter," the bench observed.

The top court asked the DUSIB to give details about the number of persons who could be accommodated in shelter homes and an estimate of those requiring such facilities.

The bench then said if there was any deficit in the facilities available, the DUSIB would apprise how it proposed to deal with it. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:40 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.