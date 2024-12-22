Gang Involved in 'Luxury Car Theft' in Delhi; 2 Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested two members of a gang involved in luxury car theft, including the kingpin, who used air travel to avoid detection after delivering stolen vehicles, an official said Sunday.

The Crime Branch's Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) busted the 'high flying gang' and recovered four stolen vehicles, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bhisham Singh.

He said the arrested individuals include the kingpin, Harender alias Hunny, who led the gang in stealing and selling luxury cars across multiple states.

Police laid a trap based on a tip-off about a Toyota Fortuner being driven to Yamuna Vihar. One of the accused, Aas Mohammad (39) attempted to flee but was apprehended after a chase that ended at Alwar Tiraha on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, the officer said.

During interrogation Mohammad revealed the gang's modus operandi and disclosed the location of other stolen vehicles, including a Maruti Brezza and a Maruti Baleno, recovered from Ghaziabad and Delhi, Singh said.

He also identified Harendar as the kingpin, the DCP said.

According to police, following Mohammad's arrest, Harendar went underground to evade arrest.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him and after extensive tracking he was arrested following a 100 kilometres chase near Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. A stolen Maruti Brezza was also recovered from his possession, they said.

Harendar from Khajurin Khas has been involved in 20 criminal cases, including robbery, vehicle theft and cheating. He initially worked as a driver but later turned to auto-lifting for quick money, the police said.

His associate, Mohammad from Seelampur, was a taxi driver before joining the gang. Both used air travel avoid suspicion and maintain a lavish profile, they said.