Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized In Mathura, Two Arrested

Mathura: Two men were arrested and ganja worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh was seized near a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Sunday.
"The ganja was being smuggled from Odisha to Nuh in Haryana," Highway police station inspector Anand Sahi said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a truck and seized 185 kilogrammes of the contraband, the official said.
The arrested accused are Zamsed (47) of Haryana's Faridabad district and Zahul (30) of Nuh district.
The accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.
