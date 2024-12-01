Search icon
Published 23:29 IST, December 1st 2024

Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized In Mathura, Two Arrested

Two men were arrested and ganja worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh was seized near a village in this Uttar Pradesh district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized In Mathura, Two Arrested | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Mathura: Two men were arrested and ganja worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh was seized near a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Sunday.

"The ganja was being smuggled from Odisha to Nuh in Haryana," Highway police station inspector Anand Sahi said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a truck and seized 185 kilogrammes of the contraband, the official said.

The arrested accused are Zamsed (47) of Haryana's Faridabad district and Zahul (30) of Nuh district.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. 

Updated 23:29 IST, December 1st 2024

