'Give Up Bad Habits of Lying, Cheating': BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva Writes to Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to give up his "bad habits of lying and cheating."

"All of us, since our childhood, take a resolution on New Year's Day to give up bad habits and do something good and new. Today, on the first day of New Year 2025, all the people of Delhi hope that you will bring about meaningful change in yourself by giving up your bad habits of lying and cheating," Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief, wrote in his letter.

He asked Kejriwal to take five resolutions, demanding an apology from the people of Delhi for promoting liquor in Delhi. The BJP leader also asked Kejriwal to stop making "false" promises and stop playing with the sentiments of women, elderly and religious people.

"I trust you will never swear falsely on your children again. You will publicly apologise for the false assurances given regarding the cleaning of Mother Yamuna and the unpardonable crime of corruption. You will pledge not to meet donations from anti-national forces or take donations for political gains," Sachdeva wrote.

Sachdeva further suggested that the former Chief Minister of Delhi keep away from "lies and deceit" by improving himself.

This comes after Kejriwal wrote a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, raising several questions related to the actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including whether the RSS thinks that the BJP is weakening democracy.

In the letter, Kejriwal sought clarification on various issues concerning the BJP's conduct and its impact on democracy.

Kejriwal asked Bhagwat whether RSS supported the wrongdoings of the BJP in the past. He also questions the practice of BJP leaders openly distributing money and whether RSS supports the BJP in buying votes.

Additionally, Kejriwal raised concerns about the large-scale cutting of Dalit and Purvanchali votes, asking if RSS believes this is right for democracy.

Earlier on Monday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voters in Delhi, specifically in the Shadara constituency, where she claims BJP leader Vishal Bharadwaj submitted applications for the deletion of voters. (ANI)