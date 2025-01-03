Goa Beach Shack Attack: Youth Dies After Brawl With Restaurant Owner's Son, Staff

Goa: A brawl at a Beach Shack in Goa costed youth his life after the fight turned ugly. The victim, identified as Ravi Teja from Andhra Pradesh, was in Goa along with 8 other people to celebrate the new year. However, during their stay, a fight broke out between them and the son of a restaurant owner.

According to reports, the argument broke out over a bill and the son of the restaurant owner misbehaving with the female member of the group.

The argument escalated and turned ugly after the restaurant staff attacked the group with sticks and rods. During the brawl, Ravi suffered critical head injury which resulted in death. The incident took place on December 29.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the group had an argument with the restaurant owner regarding the bill. Following the dispute, around 14 people reportedly attacked the group, resulting in one death and several injuries.

The family also alleged that when Ravi confronted the restaurant owner, the owner and staff allegedly attacked them with sticks and rods. Seven members of the group sustained minor injuries, while Ravi Teja suffered a severe head injury, which resulted in his death.

The family demanded justice for Ravi Teja's death, urging the Goa government to take immediate action.

They are also appealed to Andhra Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to look into the matter and ensure justice is served. The deceased body reached Tadepalligudem and family members performed the last rituals.