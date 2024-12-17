Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:10 IST, December 17th 2024

Govt Making Efforts To Increase Farmers' Income: Chauhan

The government is making efforts continuously to increase the income of farmers and various schemes are in place for it, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India Shivraj Singh Chauhan | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The government is making efforts continuously to increase the income of farmers and various schemes are in place for it, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Tuesday.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister also told the Lok Sabha that the income of farmers is not less than that of the labourers.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Chauhan said that the government is continuously making efforts to increase the income of farmers and asserted that there will be no shortfall in fertiliser subsidy this year also.

The focus is on increasing production, reduce cost of production and ensure adequate price for the produce, among others.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla welcomed representatives from Armenia who were present in the House. They are on a visit to India. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:10 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.