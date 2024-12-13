Search icon
Published 11:03 IST, December 13th 2024

Grateful To Bravehearts Who Sacrificed Their Lives Defending Parliament In 2001 Attack: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending Parliament during the 2001 terror attack and said the nation remained deeply grateful to them.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
President Droupadi Murmu | Image: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending Parliament during the 2001 terror attack and said the nation remained deeply grateful to them.

Reiterating India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism, Murmu said the nation stood united against the forces of terror.

Terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

"I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families," the president said in a post on X.

"On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror," she added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:03 IST, December 13th 2024

