Great Opportunity For West Bengal: Governor Bose Hails Union Budget 2025

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday described the Union budget as "balanced" and forward-looking incorporating people from all walks of society.

Bose, in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan, expressed his confidence that the people of West Bengal would be "able to take advantage of the innovative features of the budget".

"The governor conveys his hearty congratulations to the Union Finance minister for a balanced and forward-looking budget incorporating the expectations of people of all sections of society and also the priorities of the nation. The governor is confident that the people of West Bengal will be able to take advantage of the innovative features of the budget," the statement said.

Bose further described the budget as "growth-centric" as well as "inclusive" giving a thrust to crucial sectors like housing, agriculture, MSME, investment and exports ensuring a sustained economic momentum.

"The budget is growth-centric and inclusive and gives a thrust to crucial sectors that are key engines of development, such as affordable housing, agriculture, MSME, investment, and exports, thus ensuring sustained economic momentum. Similarly, it gives a boost to tourism as a key pillar of economic growth and job creation. West Bengal can immensely benefit from this since it can emerge as a world-class travel and healthcare hub," he added.

He also said that the increasing income tax threshold to Rs 12 lakh is sure to benefit West Bengal immensely with its immense human resource, thereby boosting consumption by injecting liquidity.

"The budget focuses on various rural and agricultural schemes. West Bengal which is a predominantly agrarian state, should be able to benefit from the provisions. The budget takes a balanced approach by focussing on strengthening infrastructure, manufacturing, and consumer spending," he explained.

Bose saw the road to "viksit Bharat shall pass through viksit Bengal and it is a great opportunity for the state and its people to come forward with renewed vigour and enthusiasm to reap benefits from the budget".