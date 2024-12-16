Gujarat Horror: Newlywed Woman, in Love with Cousin, Gets Husband Killed 4 Days After Wedding

Gandhinagar: In a horrific incident reported in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, a newlywed woman got her husband kidnapped and murdered just four days after her wedding because she was in love with her cousin. The woman's cousin also helped her plot his brother-in-law's murder.

Gujarat Horror: Newlywed Woman Gets Husband Killed Four Days After Wedding

Bhavik, a resident of Gujarat's Surat married Payal who lived in Gandhinagar. Four days after their wedding, he had gone to pick her wife from her house. The bride's father called up Bhavik's father asking him about delay in Bhavik's arrival; the latter responded that his son had left hours ago. Following this, Payal's family began searching for him and found his two-wheeler on the road.

An eyewitness told them that the man riding the vehicle was attacked by three men who first crashed their SUV into the man's (Bhavik's) bike causing him to fall and then kidnapped him. After kidnapping Bhavik, the three men strangled him to death in their SUV and later disposed of his body in the Narmada Canal nearby.

A police complaint was filed and during investigation, it was revealed that Payal had plotted her own husband's murder, four days after their wedding. During investigation, Bhavik's wife Payal was interrogated and during this questioning, she confessed that she had plotted her husband's kidnapping and murder.

She told the police that was in love with her cousin Kalpesh but her parents got her married to Bhavik and so she decided to get him killed. As per media reports, the accused's cousin, Kalpesh also confessed to have kidnapped and murdered Bhavik with two of his accomplices.