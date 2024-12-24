Gujarat Shocker: Man Out on Bail Allegedly Rapes 70-Year-Old Woman He Assaulted Before

Bharuch: In a brutal incident, a 35-year-old man out on bail allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman, whom he had sexually assaulted in the past, in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

The crime occurred on December 15 and December 22 at the woman’s hut on a farm.

The accused, Shailesh Rathod, was said to have threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police PL Chaudhary. The victim approached the police, leading to an FIR being registered at the Amod police station.

Multiple teams, including the crime branch, Special Operations Group, and local police, were formed to apprehend Rathod. Authorities confirmed that he was previously arrested for raping the same woman around 18 months ago and was out on bail when he committed the latest offense.

This incident follows another shocking case in Bharuch, where an 11-year-old daughter of a migrant laborer was raped and later succumbed to injuries caused by the assault. The accused in that case was arrested, raising concerns about the safety of vulnerable individuals in the region.