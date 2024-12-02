Har Ghar Jal: Assam Achieves 80 Per Cent Target Of Tap Water Connections

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that the state government has achieved over 80 per cent of tap water connection target. He also said that Assam is vigorously implementing Prime Minister's vision of 'Har Ghar Jal'. The Assam Chief held a meeting with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Paatil on Monday.

"Assam is vigorously implementing Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Har Ghar Jal and we have so far achieved over 80% of our tap water connection target. To take the Jal Jeevan initiative further & ensure its saturation in the State, I held a meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil ji today and discussed the roadmap ahead for the project," he said in a post on X.

In his post, CR Paatil said that the focus of the discussion was on management of Assam's water resources.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma ji at the office in New Delhi. During this, meaningful discussions were held on many important topics. In which topics like expansion of Shallow Tube Well Irrigation Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana- Water for every farm, approval of new surface minor irrigation schemes, modernization of old CAD projects, and progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) were also discussed in detail. The focus of this discussion was on proper management of Assam's water resources and giving a new direction to rural development. This dialogue for sustainable development and the betterment of farmers will prove to be helpful in accelerating the development of Assam," he posted on X.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Government of India which was announced from the ramparts of Red Fort by Prime Minister Modi on August 15, 2019.

The mission aims to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular and long-term basis to every rural household of the country by 2024.

The program is implemented by the Government of India in partnership with States/UTs.

The initiative, aimed at providing safe drinking water to households, has saved time for millions of women in the country who previously had to fetch water from outside, allowing them to engage more in agricultural and allied activities, a report had said earlier in the month.