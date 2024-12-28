Haryana Cabinet Approves 30 Agendas, Including Support for Security Forces' Families

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a state cabinet meeting on Saturday, announcing several significant decisions aimed at enhancing public welfare and governance in the state. The meeting was notably productive, with 30 out of 31 agendas being approved.

One of the key decisions made during the session was an increase in the financial support for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who died in the line of duty. The cabinet raised the amount from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, underscoring the state's commitment to honoring the sacrifices of its citizens.

This decision reflects the Haryana government's dedication to supporting the families of those who serve the nation. It also highlights the state's focus on strengthening governance and addressing the needs of its people.

Speaking at the press conference, Nayab Singh Saini said, "It has been decided to increase the ex-gratia amount for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who give supreme sacrifice from 50 lakhs to 1 crore. It was also decided to increase the monthly pension of Rs 15 thousand to 20 thousand rupees for the Matribhasha Satyagrahi of1957."

In addition, the Panchayat Department has been instructed to allocate a 200-square-yard plot to the wife of Police Sub-Inspector Jai Bhagwan, who died in the line of duty while combating terrorists on December 12, 1995.

The cabinet also made changes to the Dayalu Yojana and the EDS system. In another move, Aadhaar has been made mandatory for recruitment to Group A and B posts, a step towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in the hiring process.

Amendments were also made to two important laws: the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2021, and the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, aimed at improving governance and providing greater security to employees.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister discussed the recent crop damage caused by rain and hailstorms. He instructed all Deputy Commissioners to assess the affected areas and submit reports on the extent of the damage.

Additionally, in compliance with a High Court order, the cabinet decided to remove the additional five marks previously awarded for C and D posts in recruitment processes.

These decisions, expected to bring significant relief to the public and foster development in Haryana, reflect the state's focus on welfare and improving administrative procedures.

The cabinet also expressed grief over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh and former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Haryana CM Saini said, “We observed a two-minute silence and prayed for the peace of the departed souls. 31 agendas were there in today's meeting, 30 were passed and 1 was deferred which needed some improvement.”

Earlier on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said that the country has lost not only a politician but also an economist. Saini added that Singh will always be remembered for his simplicity and his economic decisions.

Speaking to an agency, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "The country has lost not only a politician but also an economist. His journey from being born in a Punjab village to becoming an economist and the PM shows his commitment to serving the nation. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and his economic decisions. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace."