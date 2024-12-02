Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Haryana Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Nuh; Blood-Soaked Body Found

Published 12:16 IST, December 2nd 2024

Haryana Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Nuh; Blood-Soaked Body Found

The police complaint filed by the girl's family stated that she was playing at her home on Saturday when a youngster from the same village came and took her

Reported by: Digital Desk
Haryana Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Nuh; Blood-Soaked Body Found | Image: X

Nuh: In a horrifying incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana's Nug after she was abducted earlier the same day.

The police complaint filed by the girl's family stated that she was playing at her home on Saturday when a youngster from the same village came and took her. However, when she did not return till late, a search was launched.

According to the complaint, the girl's body was found blood-soaked. Furthermore, it stated that after raping the minor girl, the accused allegedly broke her limbs and dumped her body.

After receiving the information about the incident, Pinangwa police officials arrived at the spot and sent ther body for post-mortem.

Inspector Subhash Chand, the Pinangwa SHO, said that preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was murdered after being raped.

He added four teams were formed to arrest the accused. He was finally nabbed near Marora village.

"We are questioning him."

(Inputs from PTI)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:16 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.