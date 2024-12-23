Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Haryana Triple Murder: Two Men, Woman Shot Dead in Panchkula Hotel Parking, Probe Underway

Published 11:27 IST, December 23rd 2024

Haryana Triple Murder: Two Men, Woman Shot Dead in Panchkula Hotel Parking, Probe Underway

The victims were identified as Vicky and Vipin, both from Delhi, and Nia from Hisar, said Station House Officer, Pinjore, Inspector Sombir.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Haryana Triple Murder: Two Men, Woman Shot Dead in Panchkula Hotel Parking, Probe Underway | Image: X

Chandigarh: Three people, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Vicky and Vipin, both from Delhi, and Nia from Hisar, said Station House Officer, Pinjore, Inspector Sombir.

Police said the trio was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of the hotel.

"The three had come to attend a birthday party when the incident took place," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj told PTI over phone.

Vicky, aged around 30, had a criminal background and faced some cases, he said.

"We are scanning CCTV footage and gathering other clues," he added.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately clear. Police have not ruled out old enmity. PTI SUN DIV DIV

Updated 11:27 IST, December 23rd 2024

